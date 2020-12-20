1 arrested, 1 sought in Oakdale stabbing. Victim stable

Eugenio Olivares is wanted by Oakdale police on suspicion of attempted murder. Oakdale Police Department

Oakdale police have one person in custody and seek another in an early-morning stabbing Sunday that caused the victim life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on the 300 block of South Third Avenue. Officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired and people armed with knives.

Arriving on scene, police found a 26-year-old male stabbing victim. He was transported to a hospital, where he last was reported to be in stable condition, according to a news release from the Oakdale Police Department.

Investigators identified the suspects in the attack as Oakdale residents Issac Rodriguez, 21, Eugenio Olivares, 18. An arrest warrant was issued for both men on suspicion of attempted murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

About 11 a.m. Sunday, officers located and arrested Rodriguez. As of the time of the news release, about 3:50 p.m., Olivares still was at large.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and Oakdale police at 209-847-2231. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.