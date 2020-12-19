Modesto Bee Logo
Calaveras County pot bust nets 43 plants, 34 pounds of processed marijuana

More than 40 marijuana plants and 34 pounds of pot were uncovered by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Team earlier this month.

A search warrant served by law enforcement officers in the 10400 block of Fricot City Road in San Andreas on Dec. 9 also netted seven firearms. The plants and processed marijuana were valued at $24,000, according to Sgt. Greg Stark of the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Lanning, 42, of San Andreas, was issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and maintaining a premise for sale of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with knowledge of an illegal marijuana operation to call the anonymous tip line at 209-754-6870.

Brian Clark
Editor Brian Clark has worked at The Modesto Bee since 1990. He’s worked in various departments, including sports, news and on the digital side for a decade before being promoted to editor in 2018. He’s a native of Berkeley and a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to The Bee, Brian worked at the Turlock Journal and Las Vegas Review-Journal.
