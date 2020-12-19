Calaveras County pot bust nets 43 plants, 34 pounds of processed marijuana

More than 40 marijuana plants and 34 pounds of pot were uncovered by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Team earlier this month.

A search warrant served by law enforcement officers in the 10400 block of Fricot City Road in San Andreas on Dec. 9 also netted seven firearms. The plants and processed marijuana were valued at $24,000, according to Sgt. Greg Stark of the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Lanning, 42, of San Andreas, was issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and maintaining a premise for sale of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with knowledge of an illegal marijuana operation to call the anonymous tip line at 209-754-6870.