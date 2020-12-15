Update: Multiple shots fired, tear gas deployed as east Modesto standoff comes to end

jalopez@modbee.com

A suspect who fired shots at officers and barricaded himself in a residence in east Modesto was taken into custody early Tuesday evening.

The 90-minute standoff came to an end after police and the suspect exchanged fire and tear gas was deployed into the residence at the Shadow Glen Apartments on Floyd Avenue just east of Temescal Drive.

The incident began just after 4 p.m. after officers attempted to make a traffic stop, according to Sharon Bear, spokeswoman for The Modesto Police Department.

The suspect fled and officers did not follow. At some point, officers located the suspect at the residence – just east of Temescal and on the south side of Floyd – and shots were fired at officers, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Over the next 90 minutes, several law enforcement agencies, along with a SWAT team, converged in the area and attempted to negotiate with the suspect.

In the ensuing 90 minutes, a helicopter could be heard overhead and drones also were used for surveillance.

At about 6:30 p.m., shots were exchanged – some from the residence and some at the residence – as officers also fired multiple rounds of tear gas through a window.

By 6:40 p.m., the suspect appeared ready to surrender, coming out of a rear slider door. Officers strategically moved in as the suspect could be seen lying prone.

By 6:52 p.m., officers had the suspect in custody.

No officers were injured, according to Bear. It was not immediately known if the suspect suffered any injuries.

Bear offered no further details.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.