Turlock police seek fourth suspect in gang-related shootout that left Modesto man dead

Turlock police are looking for Fernando Venegas, 32, a suspect in a Sept. 7 fatal shooting at the Days Inn. Turlock Police Department

Turlock police have identified another suspect in an alleged gang-related shooting death in September at the Days Inn.

They are looking for Fernando Venegas, 32, who has ties to Merced and Stanislaus counties, the Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. He is described as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Venegas’ whereabouts or the homicide is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tips may be left anonymously.

Three suspects already were arrested in connection with the gang-related shootout that left Modesto resident Mario Meza-Nolazco dead at the Days Inn near Highway 99 and Main Street on Sept. 7.

Patterson resident Eric Rodriguez was arrested Sept. 17 in connection with the shooting. Miguel Saldate, 19, of Ceres, and Juan Jose Cruz Jr., 19, of Modesto, were previously arrested for involvement in the shooting.

On Labor Day, officers responded to a call of aggravated assault at 4:15 a.m. and found evidence of shots being fired between a group of at least six people associated with Room 220 and at least four people associated with Room 218, police said.