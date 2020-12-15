Someone is tossing bags of feces throughout downtown Modesto. Police need your help

The Modesto Police Department said people in this vehicle have been throwing bags of feces at downtown businesses and sidewalks in mid-December 2020.

Modesto police are looking for the people responsible for throwing bags of feces around downtown.

The vandalism was committed multiple times by the occupants of a van whose grainy image is in a photo released Monday.

“Over the past several weeks, the occupants of this vehicle have been leaving a disgusting quality of life issue in our downtown district by throwing bags of feces at our businesses and sidewalks,” said a Facebook post by the Modesto Police Department. “This is absolutely uncalled for, and we ask that this behavior stop.”

The post did not indicate the precise locations of the vandalism nor the type of feces.

The public can report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We recognize 2020 has brought many challenges to our community, but these inappropriate actions need to cease,” the post said.