Suspect in fatal west Modesto shooting is ID’d, faces murder and evasion charges

The suspect arrested in a fatal west Modesto shooting Wednesday morning is Jose Alberto Maldonado, 38, of Modesto. He also is known by the last name Mancia, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

He is being held in the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center without bail and faces charges of murder, with an enhancement for using a gun, felony reckless evasion and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The identity of the victim was not released Thursday morning and will not be until all family notifications have been made, Bear said. “It does appear the victim and Maldonado knew each other, but the motive for the shooting is still under investigation,” she said in a text message.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Ontario Avenue, near Robertson Road School. The victim, an adult male, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Witnesses gave police a vehicle description. Officers located the vehicle, and authorities chased Maldonado south on Highway 99 and into Merced County.

California Highway Patrol officers deployed spike strips south of Livingston and the suspect’s vehicle stopped a few minutes later south of Liberty Avenue.

Law enforcement agencies including the Ceres Police Department and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the vehicle scene.

The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and the highway was shut down in both directions at about 8:45 a.m.

At about 9:45 a.m., the suspect told a hostage negotiator he was disabled and could not walk. However, he eventually put down a cell phone he’d been holding, emerged from the vehicle, lay down on the ground and put his hands behind his head.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on the homicide is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

