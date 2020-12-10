Modesto Bee Logo
Crime

Turlock man suspected of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material

A Turlock man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing and distributing thousands of images of child sexual abuse material.

Turlock Police in May received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in Turlock was uploading or downloading the material, said Sgt. Mike Parlmey.

He said Detective Tim Redd obtained a search warrant first to pinpoint where the online exchanges were coming from then seize a computer and two phones from the suspect’s home in the in the 2300 block of Georgia Way, near Donnelly Park.

More than 3,000 images depicting child sexual exploitation were found on the devices, Parmley said.

Redd arrested 22-year-old Fernando Rodriguez at his home on Tuesday. He was booked on suspicion on possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material and an enhancement alleging that more than 10 of the images depicted children under the age of 12.

