Driver arrested in 3-vehicle DUI injury collision near Oakdale, CHP reports

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup pictured here was badly hurt and arrested on suspicion of DUI after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 120 northwest of Oakdale on Monday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2020. California Highway Patrol

A Manteca man suffered major injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after causing a three-vehicle crash on Lon Dale Road/Highway 120 northwest of Oakdale, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Monday just west of Cleveland Avenue. The preliminary investigation found that the responsible party, 20-year-old Joel Delgadillo, was westbound on the highway in a 1997 Chevrolet pickup, when he allowed his vehicle to partially enter the eastbound lane, CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said.

The left side of Delgadillo’s pickup struck the side mirror of an eastbound Ford pickup being driven by Curtis Paulus, 61, of Oakdale. The impact shattered the mirror, Olsen said, and pieces of glass hit Paulus in the face, causing lacerations.

Delgadillo lost control of his truck and fully entered the eastbound lane, hitting head-on a 2013 Cadillac sedan driven by Karen Lane, 61, of Oakdale.

All three drivers were wearing their seat belts, Olsen said. Lane had lacerations to both hands and complained of pain in her back and both arms. She was taken by Oak Valley Ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

Paulus was treated at the scene but not taken to a hospital.

Delgadillo displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs, Olsen said. He had a fractured pelvis and tailbone and lacerations to a wrist and his face, but was able to stand and walk and take a field sobriety test, the officer said.

He was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI causing injury and driving on a suspended or revoked license. He was taken to Doctors Medical Center for treatment.

“DUI doesn’t just mean booze,” Olsen said in a text message Tuesday. “Illegal and over-the -counter drugs can contribute to your inability to operate a motor vehicle in a safe manner.”