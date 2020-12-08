Suspect targeted new Stanislaus County homes in escrow. He’d steal, shower and leave.

Patterson Detectives recently investigated and made an arrest in a case where a suspect had been burglarizing newly built homes in San Joaquin County. Patterson Police Services

After arresting a home burglary suspect, Patterson Police Services deputies searched his home and found more than $40,000 worth of stolen items from at least six other recently sold homes.

Patterson Police Chief Josh Clayton said the suspect over the last few months targeted homes in escrow at new developments in Patterson and Tracy to steal appliances, light fixtures, wall sockets, air vents and more.

“You name it, if he could take it off the wall he would,” Clayton said.

“He would kick in the side door, open the garage door, park his car in the garage and spend the night dismantling the house,” he said.

The suspect’s routine also including a strange habit of taking a shower before he left. Clayton said several developers who entered the homes shortly after the suspect left found the shower wet; one even found a towel left behind.

The suspect, 34-year-old-Miguel Angel Mendoza Jr., of Patterson, was arrested in late November after deputies saw him leaving one of the homes. He was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and a switchblade knife.

He was arrested on booked on one count of grand theft and drug and weapons charges but Clayton said more charges will be added after a search of his Patterson home last week turned up $40,000 worth of stolen items.

“Although, we can’t prove he wasn’t trying to set up a Home Depot, he had enough stolen property to give them a run for their money,” reads a post on the Patterson Police Services Facebook page, along with photos of refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more.

So far the items have been linked to seven homes in Patterson and detectives there are working with detectives in Tracy, where there has also been a rash of burglaries at a new development off of Interstate 5, Clayton said.