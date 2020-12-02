CHP seeks driver in hit-and-run collision that injured bicyclist near Oakdale

A bicyclist suffered moderate injuries in a hit-and-run collision on River Road in Oakdale on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

A Waterford man suffered moderate injuries in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday afternoon east of Oakdale, according to the Modesto Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 3:25 p.m. on River Road about three-quarters of a mile east of Sawyer Avenue.

Bicyclist Steven Barthram, 54, was riding west on River Road when he was clipped by a vehicle traveling the same direction, CHP spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said Wednesday morning. He suffered injuries including abrasions and was taken by Oak Valley Ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

The Modesto Fire Department said Barthram was in stable condition.

A CHP summary lists unsafe speed by the driver, who fled the scene, as a primary collision factor. A Fire Department battalion chief’s incident summary says the vehicle left behind a shattered right-side rearview mirror.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on the vehicle and driver is asked to call the CHP Modesto office at 209-545-7440. Information also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.