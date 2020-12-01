Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal shooting south of Modesto

A male shot south of Modesto on Monday night later died of his wounds, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Deputies responded about 10:55 p.m. to the report of a shooting on the 600 block of Bystrum Road, near Lombardo Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene and en route to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff’s detectives have no one in custody for the shooting, and no suspect information was released Tuesday morning. Department spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said no identifying information on the victim, including whether he was an adult or juvenile, will be released as deputies work to locate family members.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on it is urged to contact Detective Kamila Sulkowski at 209-525-7032. Tips also may be provided to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.