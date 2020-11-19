Modesto Bee Logo
Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting near Highway 99 in south Modesto

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near Highway 99 in south Modesto.

At about 11:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the northbound off ramp from Highway 99 to Bystrum Road for a report of someone shooting at a vehicle, said Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

As deputies were responding, a male gunshot victim was dropped off at a Modesto hospital. He was listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon with wounds that are not life threatening, Schwartz said.

Deputies searched in the area of the initial call on Bystrum as well South Ninth Street on the other side of the highway. Patrol vehicles blocked the South Ninth Street access to southbound Highway 99 and Hatch Road for about two hours while they investigated.

No suspect information was released.

Profile Image of Erin Tracy
Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
