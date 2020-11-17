Victim in shooting near Modesto elementary school identified

The victim of a fatal shooting near an elementary school on Friday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old Modesto resident Cedrick Miller.

Miller, who was shot multiple times, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the southeast side of Celeste Drive and Presidio Avenue, across from a park next to Coleman Brown Elementary School.

The car had crashed into a fire hydrant before ending up in the front yard of a home.

Miller was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second shooting victim, a 23-year-old Modesto man, showed up at a hospital around the same time. He remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Modesto Police Department spokesperson Sharon Bear said Miller and the 23-year-old had been in the vehicle together when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say they have not identified any suspects or determined a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at 209-572-9642 or email him at LawrenceJ@modestopd.com.