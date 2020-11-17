Crime
Victim in shooting near Modesto elementary school identified
The victim of a fatal shooting near an elementary school on Friday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old Modesto resident Cedrick Miller.
Miller, who was shot multiple times, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the southeast side of Celeste Drive and Presidio Avenue, across from a park next to Coleman Brown Elementary School.
The car had crashed into a fire hydrant before ending up in the front yard of a home.
Miller was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A second shooting victim, a 23-year-old Modesto man, showed up at a hospital around the same time. He remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
Modesto Police Department spokesperson Sharon Bear said Miller and the 23-year-old had been in the vehicle together when the shooting occurred.
Authorities say they have not identified any suspects or determined a motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at 209-572-9642 or email him at LawrenceJ@modestopd.com.
