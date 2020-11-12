Man shot by deputies in Denair faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy shot a 79-year-old man on Sunday when he drove a tractor with loading forks toward him and other people on a country road just south of Denair. The man survived and faces assault charges.

The Sheriff’s Department released new details in the case Thursday and is expected to release video of the incident later today.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of North Gratton Road around 4:24 p.m. for a report that a man, identified as Soe Myong Yang, had been involved in a disturbance on his property there, then went into the street and wouldn’t allow vehicles to pass.

Several people called 911 about Yang, who was reportedly holding a 2x4 and yelling profanities, according to a press release.

Yang refused to talk to deputies during their first response to his home but they talked to his wife, who agreed to seek mental health treatment for him later in the week, said Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

Yang was no longer in the roadway at that point and deputies determined no crimes were committed and he did not meet the criteria for a psychiatric hold, so they left.

About 25 minutes later, deputies were called back to the scene as Yang’s behavior was becoming more erratic and dangerous, according to the press release. The second call was believed to have been made by the suspect’s wife.

When deputies arrived the second time Yang was on the property driving a Bobcat tractor in an unsafe manner, according to the press release.

Deputies tried to engage him in conversation and negotiation, but he refused to cooperate or comply with instructions they were giving.

They left the property to avoid an altercation but stayed on the roadway.

Yang continued to drive the tractor and eventually crashed through a fence, driving onto Gratton Road.

Schwartz said Yang drove toward two deputies, one in a vehicles and one on foot, and at least one citizen, with the loading forks of the Bobcat displayed toward them.

One deputy fired multiple rounds at Yang. The deputy’s name has not yet been released.

Yang was hit at least once and deputies rendered emergency life-saving medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

During his ride to a hospital Yang “continued to act defiantly while asking for our sheriff’s deputies to kill him,” according to the press release.

He remains hospitalized but is expected to survive. Upon his release he is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-525-7032.