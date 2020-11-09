Man shot in Denair during altercation with deputies, Stanislaus Sheriff’s Dept. says

Modesto Bee file

A deputy-involved shooting in the Denair area sent a man to a hospital for treatment Sunday evening, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook.

About 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1700 block of North Gratton Road. While investigating, they encountered the man who was the subject of the emergency calls, the post says.

Shortly thereafter, he was in an altercation with deputies, which resulted in him being shot.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit are investigating, as is its Internal Affairs Bureau and the District Attorney’s Office.

“They still have important interviews to conduct and are reviewing the recovered preliminary evidence,” Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said in a text to The Bee on Monday morning.

No law enforcement personnel were injured, nor any witnesses or bystanders, the Facebook post said.

The Sheriff’s Department is not immediately releasing any additional details, such as identifying information on the man shot, the circumstances of the shooting, whether he was armed, and his condition.