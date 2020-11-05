Man who killed Newman Police corporal pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Paulo Virgen Mendoza fatally shot Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh in the hour after Christmas 2018 because he didn’t want to go to jail that night for drunk driving and drug possession. Now he will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty on Thursday to Singh’s murder.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office originally had been seeking the death penalty against Mendoza but his plea, as part of an agreement, takes that off the table and instead will result in a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. He also waived his right to appeal.

“Based on the plea here you will never be released from prison,” Judge Ricardo Cordova told Mendoza through a court interpreter during the hearing Thursday. “You will never see the light of day outside the prison walls based on this conviction.”

Mendoza told a detective he shot Singh when he pulled him over on suspicion of drunk driving because he was scared, had marijuana in his car and didn’t want to go to jail. He said he was loading bullets into a magazine as Singh approached his vehicle during a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in Newman .

After a brief exchange with Mendoza, Singh radioed for backup and a Spanish-speaking officer to assist him. As he walked away from the vehicle Mendoza fired five shots, hitting Singh four times.

Singh returned fire twice but Mendoza drove off and wouldn’t be found for 55 hours, during which family and friends helped him conceal and dispose of evidence like the murder weapon, drove him to several locations in the Central Valley to hide and arranged for a human trafficker to get him to Mexico. He ultimately was arrested at the home of his aunt and uncle near Bakersfield.

Five of seven people arrested on federal charges related to aiding and abetting Mendoza were convicted, one was found not guilty of all charges and one was found guilty of misuse of a Social Security number.

Family members and co-workers of Singh attended the hearing Thursday afternoon. Also on hand was his K9 partner, Sam. The dog was retired from the department after the shooting and given to Singh’s family.

Several fellow police officers provided victim impact statements, talking about the impact Singh’s death had on the Newman department, which they characterized as a family.

“What we will never forget is the sound of the screaming coming from his wife Anamika when she learned of his passing,” Cpl. Edgar Lopez said. “Christmastime will never be the same for our department and the Singh family. That time of year brings back the terrible memories of that night.”

Anamika Singh said through tears that her husband was “simply murdered for doing his job for the oath he took to protect and serve.”

Addressing Mendoza, she said, ”I hope that the nightmare you have left me with stays with you seared in your brain just like it is on mine.”

We will have more on this breaking news story, along with more video from the courtroom, later today.