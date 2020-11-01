Modesto Bee Logo
Crime

One shot, another injured in home-invasion robbery north of Modesto; suspect at large

One person was shot and another suffered an unspecified injury in a home-invasion robbery Sunday morning just north of Modesto.

According to Sgt. Luke Schwartz of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Roselle Avenue north of Sylvan Avenue.

The two victims were taken to nearby separate hospitals. There was no information on their condition.

A manhunt for an armed suspect is ongoing. A perimeter has been set up encompassing Roselle/Sylvan, Sylvan/Claus Road, and Terminal Avenue/Claribel Road, Schwartz said. A California Highway Patrol vehicle also blocked the entrance to the Mary Grogan Park soccer complex off Sylvan.

People who live in the area are being asked to shelter in place.

A SWAT team has arrived on scene and a helicopter is overhead looking for the suspect, who is described as a heavyset white male with tattoos, shirtless and wearing brown pants. A K-9 was requested to help in the search.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
