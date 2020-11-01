Crime
One shot, another injured in home-invasion robbery north of Modesto; suspect at large
One person was shot and another suffered an unspecified injury in a home-invasion robbery Sunday morning just north of Modesto.
According to Sgt. Luke Schwartz of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Roselle Avenue north of Sylvan Avenue.
The two victims were taken to nearby separate hospitals. There was no information on their condition.
A manhunt for an armed suspect is ongoing. A perimeter has been set up encompassing Roselle/Sylvan, Sylvan/Claus Road, and Terminal Avenue/Claribel Road, Schwartz said. A California Highway Patrol vehicle also blocked the entrance to the Mary Grogan Park soccer complex off Sylvan.
People who live in the area are being asked to shelter in place.
A SWAT team has arrived on scene and a helicopter is overhead looking for the suspect, who is described as a heavyset white male with tattoos, shirtless and wearing brown pants. A K-9 was requested to help in the search.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
