Police searching for suspect after man stabbed in chest near Modesto’s Coffee Road

A man underwent surgery Monday morning after being stabbed in the chest in front of an apartment complex off of Coffee Road in Modesto, police said.

The man called 911 at about 7 a.m. to report he was on the sidewalk in front of the complex in the 1300 block of Ensenada Drive, south of Floyd Avenue, when a man he did not know stabbed him in the chest then left the scene, said Modesto Police Sgt. Gary Crawford.

He said investigators believe the victim either lives there or is in a relationship with a woman who lived there.

Officers arrived within minutes but the victim was gone. Around the same time staff from Memorial Medical Center, a few blocks to the south, informed police he’d been brought there in a vehicle and was rushed into surgery, Crawford said.

He didn’t know the man’s condition early Monday afternoon but said he is expected to survive.

Detectives responded to the scene to interview witnesses and look for video surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information on the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637.