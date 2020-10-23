Ceres police arrest suspected driver in hit-and-run accident that killed pedestrian

Police are looking for the driver of this van. He struck a pedestrian at Mitchell and Whitmore on Tuesday night and then fled the scene. Ceres Police Department

Ceres police Thursday arrested the suspected driver in a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian last month.

Roy Joseph Vasquez Jr., 41, of Ceres faces hit-and-run and other charges following the Sept. 29 death of Isaac Ishak, 56, also of Ceres.

Ishak was struck by a northbound van while walking on Mitchell Road, just south of Whitmore Avenue, at about 7:15 p.m., the Ceres Police Department said in a news release.

The van had been traveling at an unknown speed and went into the two-way center turn lane, then started passing vehicles that were stopped for a red light at Whitmore, police said.

Ishak was struck in the turn lane. The driver got out and appeared to look at what he had struck, then quickly left the area by driving across northbound lanes of Mitchell and turning east onto Whitmore, the release said.

Ishak was pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The investigation led to a home on the 2400 block of Glendale Avenue in Modesto, where the suspect was arrested, an updated news release said. Glendale is just north of Yosemite Boulevard and east of El Vista Avenue.

Vasquez was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of hit-and-run driving causing death, forging or altering a vehicle registration, driving on a suspended license for driving under the influence, and driving without insurance.

His bail amount was not available Friday.