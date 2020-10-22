Modesto Bee Logo
She had her son kill her husband. She won’t be getting out of prison soon

Carol Johnson, who was convicted of second degree murder of her husband in 2012, was denied parole on Oct. 7, Stanislaus District Attorney Birgit Fladger announced.

On Aug. 30, 2008, Johnson was in an altercation with her then-husband Karl Johnson. She then called her son, Dasheme Hosely, and told him to come over to her house on Lincoln Oaks Drive and “take care of this “expletive”’, according to a press release.

Around 4:30 a.m., Hosely, who was armed with a .38 caliber gun, rang the door bell. Carol Johnson, who knew her son was there to commit violence, sent her husband to answer the door.

When the door opened, Hosely fired multiple times at Karl Johnson, killing him.

After a months-long investigation, several people including, Carol Johnson, were arrested.

The children and ex-wife of Karl Johnson spoke at the hearing and requested that parole be denied and after deliberation, Carol Johnson’s petition was denied for three years.

It was her first parole hearing.

