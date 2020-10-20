Suspect sought in stabbing at downtown Modesto motel

Modesto Bee file

A Turlock resident is being sought in the stabbing of a Modesto man on Monday afternoon at a downtown Modesto motel, according to Modesto police.

The stabbing at the El Capitan Motel, 1121 Needham St., was reported at 2:48 p.m., police Lt. Chris Adams said Tuesday morning. Officers found the victim, age 32, suffering at least one minor stab wound, he said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, the lieutenant said.

A suspect has been identified, Adams said. Police are looking for Johnathan Monico, age 40, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on the incident, including Monico’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-672-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.