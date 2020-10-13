Update: Sonora man charged with murder, accused of striking pedestrian with pickup

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A Sonora man is facing a murder charge after his arrest Wednesday on suspicion of intentionally striking a pedestrian with his pickup truck.

Dylan Colby Moyle, 28, was arrested in Manteca by the California Highway Patrol, the agency said in a news release. He is accused of hitting Matthew Winks, 42, of Sonora, on Oct. 3 in Jamestown.

The CHP had said Sunday that Moyle could be hiding in Tuolumne or Stanislaus counties. An investigator followed the suspect after spotting him driving a Jeep SUV in the Knights Ferry area at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, the release said.

He was arrested without incident after pulling into a parking lot near Bass Pro Shops, just off California Highway 120 in Manteca, at about 3 p.m., the release said.

Moyle was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail and remained there without bail Tuesday evening.

Saturday evening encounter in Jamestown

The CHP had responded at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 to a report of a pedestrian down near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street in Jamestown. Officers found Winks’ body at the scene.

Investigators found evidence at the scene indicating that Winks had been struck by a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup with a specific California license plate number, the release said. A “be on the lookout” call resulted in the U.S Forest Service locating the truck in the Twain Harte area, the CHP said.

“During the investigation, officers learned there had been another attempt to run Mr. Winks over a week or so prior,” according to a post by the Sonora-area CHP on its Facebook page. The motive for the alleged attacks was not reported.

Investigators are looking into other people who may have helped Moyle cover up the alleged crime, CHP said. People with information can call the Merced Communication Center at 209-356-2900 and ask for Investigator A. Palazuelos.

