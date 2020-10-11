Suspect in Jamestown homicide thought to be hiding in Tuolumne or Stanislaus counties

Homicide suspect Dylan Colby Moyle California Highway Patrol

Authorities are seeking the suspect in an Oct. 3 Jamestown homicide who is believed to be hiding in Tuolumne or Stanislaus counties.

Dylan Colby Moyle initially was identified as a person of interest in the death of Jamestown resident Matthew Winks after California Highway Patrol investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage and interviewed multiple witnesses.

The crime occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Oct. 3. The Sonora-area CHP office got a call of a pedestrian down near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street in Jamestown. There, they found Winks’ body.

Evidence gathered at the scene indicated the 42-year-old was struck by a white 1998 Ford F-150 pickup with a California license plate number of 8D44514. “During the investigation, officers learned there had been another attempt to run Mr. Winks over a week or so prior,” according to a post by the Sonora CHP on its Facebook page.

Sonora officers are being assisted by the Central Division CHP Investigative Service Unit. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office also provided resources, the Facebook post says.

After a “be on the lookout” call for the Ford F-150 was issued, the U.S Department of Forestry located the truck in the Twain Harte area.

Evidence gathered through search warrants allowed investigators to obtain a Ramey warrant for the arrest of Moyle for murder, the Facebook post says. A Ramey warrant is an arrest warrant issued by a judge before a prosecutor has filed formal charges.

In addition to Moyle, investigators are looking into others who may have assisted him in covering up the crime.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call the CHP Merced Communication Center at 209-356-2900 and ask to speak with Investigator A. Palazuelos.