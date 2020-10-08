Pregnant Ceres woman accused of running over man with car

A Ceres woman was arrested Wednesday and her victim remains hospitalized more than two weeks after she allegedly ran over him with a vehicle as he lay on the ground.

The incident occurred in the parking lot between the Vineyard 76 gas station and McDonald’s at Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road the evening of Sept. 23, according to Ceres Police Lt. Chris Perry.

Officers responded there to a report of a physical fight between two men and found the victim lying on the ground bleeding from his face and with injuries to his legs.

The victim was taken to a hospital with apparent broken legs in serious but stable condition and remained there as of Thursday, Perry said.

Investigators learned the victim had been in a physical altercation with a man who was associated with a pregnant woman in a dark colored Honda.

Perry said the victim was knocked to the ground during the fight and the woman in the Honda ran over his legs before fleeing the scene.

“Officers were able to obtain video evidence at the scene which captured several aspects of the incident,” Perry said in an email. “The videos helped officers identify the female driving the Honda as 35-year-old Christina Lynn Coleman of Ceres.”

Coleman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. She remained in custody Thursday at Stanislaus County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Perry said the man who was fighting with the victim has been identified but won’t be charged because it was mutual combat.

He did not know the relationship between Coleman and the man who was fighting with the victim.

Detectives believe there are other witnesses that may have recorded the incident with their cell phones.

Anyone with information or video related to this altercation is asked to contact Detective Berlier at 209-538- 5616 or email at Matthew.Berlier@ci.ceres.ca.us.

Anonymous tips can be reported to the Stanislaus area Crime stoppers hotline at 1-866-60-CRIME or (209) 521-4636.