Armed suspect kidnaps man from motel, forces him to drive to ATM in Turlock

A Turlock resident was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to drive to an ATM to withdraw money before taking his vehicle.

Zackary Ryan Day, 31, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, carjacking, home invasion robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery in connection with the Friday night incident.

Turlock Police Sgt. Mike Parmley said Day is accused of breaking into the victim’s room at the Venice Motel on North Golden State Boulevard and brandishing a firearm. He said the victim and suspect were acquaintances but he didn’t know to what extent.

Day allegedly beat the victim and took property from him, then forced the victim to get into his own vehicle and demanded he drive to an ATM. A woman, identified as Layla Arnold, followed them in a different vehicle, Parmley said.

Parmley said the victim, for an unknown reason, couldn’t access the money in the ATM so Day drove away in the victim’s vehicle, leaving him behind.

The victim called police and identified the suspects. Arnold was found nearby, along with the vehicle she’d been driving. Officers found the victim’s property inside.

Arnold was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of stolen property.

A warrant was issued for Day’s arrest. He was located by Modesto Police on Tuesday.