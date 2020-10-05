Crime
Modesto man arrested on suspicion of four arson fires
Modesto Police have arrested a man who allegedly started four fires in downtown Modesto and the La Loma neighborhood.
After receiving multiple calls about fires throughout the morning on Friday, officers saw 33-year-old Paul Patterson, near a fire by the bathroom at Kewin Park around 8:30 a.m., said department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
She said Patterson ran from officers across Dry Creek but was caught on the other side in Moose Park.
Bear said witnesses tied Patterson to three other fires.
A shirt was lit on fire near a metal gate at Ralstan Tower at 18th and H streets, a building in the 1800 block of H street sustained a small burn mark, and there a debris fire in a Gutter in the 100 block of La Loma Avenue.
Patterson was arrested on suspicion of four counts of arson, probation violation and resisting arrest.
