Woman needs surgery after being stabbed at north Modesto gathering. Suspect arrested

Several hours after a woman suffered serious stab wounds at a residence in north Modesto late Saturday night, a suspect was taken into custody at the downtown transportation center, police report.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Malaga Way, just northeast of Coffee Road and Floyd Avenue, Lt. Chris Adams said Sunday morning. They found a 26-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery and was reported to be in stable condition., the lieutenant said.

Several witnesses at the location, where a social event was being held, identified the assailant as Caleb Mendoza, 32, of Morgan Hill. He had fled the scene before officers arrived.

A search of the area was conducted, Adams said, but the suspect was not located. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and officers located Mendoza downtown about 6:15 a.m. Sunday and took him into custody without incident. The weapon used in the stabbing has not been found.

Though the gathering on Malaga was described as a family event, the victim and Mendoza are not related to each other and did not know each other, Adams said. The motive for the stabbing still is being investigated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.