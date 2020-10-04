Convicted killer denied parole for 14th time; crimes took place over 40 years ago

Stanislaus County Courthouse In Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Convicted killer Freddie Rogers, 62, was denied parole for the 14th time, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced.

On June 2, 1978, Rogers struck Jimmie Hendrix in the head with a tire iron while Hendrix was visiting Rogers’ sister at her home. He then repeatedly stabbed Hendrix with a knife, killing him.

Rogers also took Hendrix’s cash. Several days later, he and his friend Danny Wettstein put the body in a borrowed sleeping bag and dumped it in a local canal.

Robers was convicted by a Stanislaus County jury later in 1978 of first-degree murder and robbery and was sentenced to seven years to life in state prison.

At the Board of Parole Hearings at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville last month, a prison psychologist gave a written assessment that Rogers still represents a high risk for violence in the community if he were to be paroled, according to the press release.

He also failed to comply with psychiatric treatment and has also needed to be forcibly medicated.

The board denied Rogers’ release on parole for five years but may petition for an earlier date if there is a change in circumstances.