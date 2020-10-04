Modesto Bee Logo
Modesto resident sentenced to eight years in prison in human trafficking case

Modesto resident Kyle Ross McLean was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of human trafficking a minor for a sex act, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced.

In early January of this year, McLean met 16-year-old Jane Doe on social media and they began an intimate dating relationship according to the press release.

On Feb. 19, McLean arranged for Jane Doe to perform sex acts for money with two different men at a local motel. The 23-year-old McLean used that money to pay for his room.

Jane Doe was able to contact her sister, who then called Modesto police, who responded to the motel and rescued her.

McLean was arrested nearby.

On Sept. 16, McLean pleaded no contest to human trafficking a minor for a sex act and was immediately sentenced to eight years in state prison.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

McLean was previously convicted in 2016 of committing lewd acts on a child in San Joaquin County.

