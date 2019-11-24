Three injured in two-car, pin-in crash in Modesto involving stolen car

Three men were injured, and one of them was arrested, when the driver of a stolen car blew through a stop sign and struck another car Sunday afternoon at Woodland and Diablo avenues in Modesto.

Shortly before 3 p.m., an officer spotted a stolen-vehicle suspect in the area of The Home Depot store at Blue Gum Avenue and North Carpenter Road, police Sgt. Pat Kimes said at the scene.

The officer attempted a traffic stop. The driver pulled over the Honda Civic, but then got out and ran, Kimes said. During a foot chase, the suspect circled back, got into the Civic again and drove off, the sergeant said.

Officers began to look for the stolen car — there never was a pursuit — and about a minute later heard the report of the crash, Kimes said. The driver of the Civic was northbound on Diablo when he entered ignored a stop sign and entered the Woodland intersection at high speed.

The Civic struck a westbound Honda Accord occupied by two men. The impact left both cars on the property of a home at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The suspect was handcuffed before being extricated from the Civic, in which he was pinned. He cried out in pain as he was put on a gurney. At least one of the men in the Accord also was pinned in.

All three men were taken by ambulances to hospitals for treatment. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries, but all were conscious at the scene.

The identities of the men were not immediately released. We’ll have more information as it’s available.