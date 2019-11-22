Update: Utah police cancel Amber Alert for newborn thought to be Modesto-bound

This undated image of Taylor Cheylene Web was released by the Clinton City, Utah, Police Department.

Utah police have canceled the Amber Alert for a newborn baby who had supposedly been abducted and headed to Modesto, media in that state reported Friday night.

The alert had said that the 3-week-old girl, Audrey Westfall, was taken Wednesday by her mother, Taylor Cheylene Webb, in violation of a court order that placed the child with her grandmother.

The Davis County Attorney’s Office in Utah determined that Webb, 25, will not face charges, the Deseret News in Salt Lake City reported Friday. The newspaper also said the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office has “tentatively” reached the same conclusion.

Webb and the baby’s father both live in Modesto, police here said Thursday. The father was identified on social media as Jeremy Westfall.

Taylor Webb has said in other news reports that she has a legal right to the child. Folsom-based attorney Joseph Weinberger, who has been working on Taylor Webb’s behalf, praised Utah and Stanislaus County authorities in a written statement.

“We applaud law enforcement and the various agencies involved for their diligence and willingness to review the facts and weigh in on the side of justice for Taylor and Audrey,” the statement said. “... Understandably, this is a severely trying time for Taylor Webb, a loving and caring mother who never posed any danger or adverse risk to her newborn baby.”