Modesto Bee file

Modesto Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in west Modesto Thursday night.

The victim, an adult male, showed up at Doctors Medical Center at about 9:45 p.m., said Modesto Police Sgt. Gary Crawford. He said the man’s injuries were not life threatening.

Officers learned the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Rouse Avenue but the victim, Crawford said, was otherwise uncooperative.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER