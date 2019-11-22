He said he didn’t sell drugs but gave meth to ‘anyone who asks,’ prosecutors said

A Stanislaus County jury has convicted a Modesto man who was accused of selling methamphetamine that he claimed he was giving away, prosecutors said.

Willie Charles Blue, 41, on Nov. 13 was found guilty of possession of meth for the purpose of selling the drugs, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday in a news release. Deputy District Attorney Patrick Hogan prosecuted the case.

Blue was arrested June 7 after an encounter with Modesto police. Prosecutors said Blue has an extensive criminal history, and was on parole after being released from prison last year for a previous conviction.

Willie Charles Blue Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office

Since Blue was on parole, law enforcement officials can search him at any time without reasonable suspicion to ensure he was complying with the conditions of his prison release, according to prosecutors.

The police officers spotted Blue near 10th and I streets in downtown Modesto. Prosecutors said the officers found Blue with 15 small bags and a pill bottle all containing meth. The meth was found in Blue’s backpack.

Blue denied selling drugs. Prosecutors said Blue claimed the drugs were for his own use, but he also admitted he would give the meth away to “anyone who asks.”

Blue was convicted in 2016 for making criminal threats in Sacramento County, which is considered a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law and lengthens prison sentences after a conviction.

Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Rick Distaso scheduled Blue to return to court Dec. 11, when the defendant will be sentenced. On Friday, Blue remained in custody at the county jail awaiting his sentencing.