Modesto sex offender again charged with child molestation

Richard Cundy is charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Dept.

A Modesto sex offender has been arrested and charged with the same crime for which he was convicted six years ago.

Richard Allen Cundy II in 2013 pleaded no contest to lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

On Monday, Cundy, 61, was arraigned on four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a 15-year-old girl. He pleaded not guilty and remains in Stanislaus County Jail on $400,000 bail.

According to a 2009 Modesto Bee story about his prior crimes, Cundy over the course of several months in 2006 molested a 9-year-old girl who was a relative of his friend.

Cundy was a truck driver at the time who’d once lived in Modesto but was then living in Montana. He was arrested when he stopped in Modesto while on his truck route.

He registered as a sex offender following the 2013 conviction and was living in a trailer park on South Carpenter Road south of Modesto, according to the Megan’s List website.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s detectives interviewed and arrested Cundy last week after the allegations were reported to patrol deputies.

He is scheduled to return to court Friday.