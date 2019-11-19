Woman enters plea for arrest while on parole for livestreamed crash that killed sister

A Stockton woman arrested after crashing her car during a police chase last month — while on parole for an earlier crash that killed her teenage sister — pleaded not guilty in her latest criminal case in San Joaquin Superior Court.

Obdulia Sanchez, 20, is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in Stockton. After two previously postponed arraignment hearings, Sanchez returned to court Tuesday afternoon. Angela Johnson, Sanchez’s attorney, entered the not guilty plea.

Judge Ronald Northup scheduled the defendant to return Dec. 18 for a pre-preliminary hearing. The judge also scheduled a preliminary hearing Jan. 10 to determine whether there’s enough evidence for Sanchez to stand trial.

Northup has set Sanchez’s bail at $300,000. On Tuesday, the judge ordered that Sanchez’s bail will remain the same as she awaits prosecution. She remains in custody.

The Oct. 17 police chase ended when Sanchez crashed the 2005 Buick LaCrosse she was driving near Interstate 5, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officials say Sanchez was driving the car, and a male got out of the front passenger seat and ran away.

Sanchez was arrested at the scene, and officers say they found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in the glove compartment and a substance believed to be marijuana on the front passenger floorboard.

Obdulia Sanchez, an 18-year-old Stockton woman, was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the crash for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing bodily injury following a Friday evening fatal crash near Los Banos. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Sanchez gained notoriety two years ago when she livestreamed the crash that killed her sister and injured her sister’s friend near Los Banos.

Sanchez, who was 18 at the time, recorded a string of viral Instagram livestream videos before, during and after the Merced County crash that killed her sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, a 14-year-old Stockton girl. Her sister’s friend, Manuela Ceja, was injured in the July 21, 2017, wreck just north of Los Banos.

In the San Joaquin County case, Sanchez has been charged with evading police with “wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property,” being a felon in possession of a gun, unlawfully carrying a concealed and loaded gun in a vehicle, unlawfully possessing ammunition and driving with a suspended license, according to a criminal complaint filed by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office also alleges that Sanchez has a previous conviction that’s considered a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law. That conviction stems from the crash that killed her sister two years ago.

In February 2018, Sanchez was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and manslaughter charges for the crash that killed her sister. She was sentenced to six years and four months in prison. She would have been eligible for parole in September 2020. But Sanchez was released from prison Sept. 21, about a year early, after receiving conduct or educational credits while in prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has told The Merced Sun-Star.

Sanchez also entered into the state’s Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program in November 2018. The program, prison officials said, allows eligible offenders with serious and violent crimes to serve their sentences outside prison and in the community.

The prison officials said Sanchez was monitored and was expected to show good behavior, and she was “only allowed into the community once (she earned) the privilege, such as for going to work or school.”