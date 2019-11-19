Most Wanted: Robert Shane Piatt, Sexual abuse of a child

NAME: Robert Shane Piatt

CHARGE: Sexual abuse of a child

DESCRIPTION: 59 years old, brown hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Piatt is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of committing continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

NOTES: Sheriff’s officials said Piatt is known to frequent Keyes, Modesto and Oakdale. He was last seen driving a 1970s model Dodge Executive Motor Home, white with green trim.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Piatt’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.