‘Jaws of life’ among items stolen in $30,000 theft from Stanislaus County fire district

More than $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the Mountain View Fire Protection District

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including a tool used to free people trapped in vehicles, was stolen from a volunteer fire department south of Modesto on Wednesday night.

The burglary at the Mountain View Fire Protection District on Crows Landing Road was discovered Thursday morning.

The thief or thieves took rescue tools, a circle saw and a portable generator light, which along with costs to repair damaged doors that were pried open amounts to $40,000, said Chief Carlos Mello.

“We are a small volunteer department,” he said. “It is a very big hit for our budget.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The rescue tool, called the “jaws of life,” is a hydraulic mechanism with implements that pry, cut and ram to free people who are trapped, most commonly in vehicles that have been crushed in accidents.

Mello said there is no other purpose for this $30,000 tool.

“It is really one of those tools that is one of a kind,” he said. “It would stand out if someone was trying to sell it at a flea market.”

All of the items are labeled “property of Mountain View Fire.”

The district serves about 800 residents in a 52-square-mile area that extends to the San Joaquin River, the Merced County line and Monte Vista Road and Central Avenue.

Mello said he will be contacting the district’s insurance company to determine if any of the items are covered.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 209-525-7114.