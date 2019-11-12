UPDATE: Lockdown lifted on west Modesto elementary schools

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

At about 10 a.m. the lockdown was lifted on two west Modesto elementary schools after police finished serving search warrants in the area.

Burbank Elementary and Robertson Road Elementary were on lockdown for about an hour while Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies searched two homes in the area of Crippen Avenue and Yellow Pine Drive.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton said the searches were related to illegal marijuana and firearms.

Several people were detained but as of late Tuesday morning no arrests had been made.

