Hayward man kidnapped woman, child after assault at Stanislaus County eatery, police say

Juan Antonio Reyes Herrera. Suspect in a kidnapping and police pursuit near Waterford, Calif. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Dept.

A mother locked herself and her 7-year-old child in a vehicle to get away from the man who’d assaulted her at a restaurant east of Modesto Saturday night. Police said the man then used a rock to smash the vehicle’s window and drive away with the woman and child inside.

Lt. Brandon Kiely said deputies were dispatched to the Fruit Yard on Yosemite Boulevard at Geer Road at about 10:50 p.m. when the woman, who’s in a relationship with the man, called 911.

After the suspect smashed the window and got in the vehicle he drove off with the victim and her child.

Deputies in the Sheriff’s Department helicopter spotted the vehicle in Keyes and deputies in patrol vehicles got behind it as it got onto northbound Highway 99 from Keyes Road, Kiely said.

He said they initiated a traffic stop but the suspect failed to yield.

A pursuit ensued but ended a short time later when the suspect stopped at Mitchell and Rohde roads in Ceres.

The suspect got out of the vehicle but was not complying with deputies’ orders so a police dog was sent to apprehend him.

Juan Antonio Reyes Herrera, 34, of Hayward, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence, causing willful harm or injury to a child, battery causing serious bodily injury, making criminal threats, evading and resisting arrest.

Kiely said the victim and child remained in the vehicle while Herrera was apprehended. He did not know whether the victim was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for the injuries sustained in the assault.