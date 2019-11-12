Man shot at south Modesto mobile home park

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

A man is in stable condition after being shot at a mobile home park in south Modesto early Monday morning.

A bystander called 911 at about 1 a.m. to report a shooting at the Modesto Mobile Village on South Seventh Street, said Lt. Brandon Kiely.

Deputies found the victim outside his trailer at the mobile home park.

He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and was last listed in stable condition, Kiely said.

No suspect information was available Monday.