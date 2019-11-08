Standoff near DMV office in Modesto ends peacefully

A four-hour standoff near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Modesto ended peacefully Friday night after the suspect surrendered to law enforcement officers, authorities said.

It happened in a house on the 100 block of Walden Street, east of downtown Modesto.

The encounter started at about 4:30 p.m., when detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department tried to pull over a probationer suspected of a weapons violation, Deputy Royjindar Singh said at the scene.

A woman in his vehicle was quickly arrested, but the probationer fled on foot into the Walden Street home, Singh said. Detectives then obtained a search warrant and activated the sheriff’s SWAT team in the early evening.

An officer made several appeals by loudspeaker for the suspect to surrender. Finally, around 9 p.m., the people inside the house called 911 to surrender, Singh said.

Two women and three men were detained, he said, but details on their charges were not available Friday night. One of them is believed to live at the house, he said. No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s Department had help from the Modesto Police Department and used a helicopter and drone for aerial surveillance.