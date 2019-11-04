Suspects go wrong way on Highway 99 in Modesto, vehicle possibly related to shooting

The Stanislaus County SheriffÕs Department investigated a shooting at Budget Inn on South Ninth in Modesto, Calif. on Sunday November 3, 2019. dfarrow@modbee.com

Three men in a vehicle possibly connected to a shooting in south Modesto on Sunday were detained after they drove the wrong way on Highway 99 Monday afternoon in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

Just before 2 p.m. a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a stop on a green Honda leaving the Budget Inn on South Ninth Street, where on Sunday deputies responded to a report of shots fired.

Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Kiely said the Honda matches the description of a vehicle involved in that incident.

The driver of the Honda failed to stop and fled south on Ninth. The deputy pursued the Honda until it made a U-turn at Pecos Avenue, then turned onto the northbound Highway 99 offramp, according to radio traffic.

The vehicle headed the wrong way on the offramp then went south in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. The deputy subsequently ended the pursuit, Kiely said.

The vehicle at some point likely made a U-turn on the Highway because a short time later another deputy spotted it driving north on 99, speeding and passing other motorists near Kansas Avenue, according to radio traffic.

The driver of the Honda got off on Carpenter Road and drove to the Jack in the Box on Orangeburg Avenue where he and a passenger got out and ran, Kiely said.

A deputy quickly caught up with and apprehended that passenger; another passenger, who stayed in the vehicle, was also apprehended.

As other deputies and Modesto Police officers converged on the area to search for the driver, an employee of Planet Fitness at Sisk Road and Briggsmore Avenue called 911 to say a man matching the driver’s description had run into the gym, Kiely said.

As the suspect was fleeing out of the back of the gym he was apprehended by a Sheriff’s Department K9.

Kiely said the driver was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared before booking.

He said all three men face charges of evading and that the driver was wanted in connection with a previous evading incident.