Motorcyclist leads deputy on short chase before crashing, authorities say

A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries when he crashed after a short pursuit in Modesto’s airport neighborhood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras, a deputy spotted a motorcycle without a license plate near Oregon Park Thursday afternoon and initiated a traffic stop. The motorcycle initially stopped, but then the rider took off eastbound on Oregon Drive.

The motorcyclist turned south onto Benson Avenue, and then east on Hillside Drive. Due to the motorcyclist’s high speed the deputy terminated the pursuit, Letras said.

But within moments, the motorcyclist lost control and the bike hit a curb on the south side of the road. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and hit a pole, his helmet coming off.

He was taken to a local hospital. As of Thursday afternoon authorities were trying to identify him.