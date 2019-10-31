Modesto man arrested in kidnapping, attempted murder of 14-year-old

Jose Moncada

A Modesto man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder of a 14-year-old child over the weekend.

The child, whose gender was not released, was taken by the suspect on Crater Avenue in south Modesto sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, said Modesto Police Spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The child was robbed of personal belongings, assaulted, and left somewhere near the town of Grayson. A bystander found the victim in a park there suffering from injuries not disclosed by detectives.

The child’s condition was not released on Thursday.

The Modesto Police Department’s Street Gang Unit investigated the case and on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Jose Luis Moncada at his home on Crater Avenue.

Moncada was booked on $1 million bail at the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping for the purpose of robbery and robbery.

Bear said investigators believe there could be other suspects and are asking the public’s help for information about the crime and locating a vehicle associated with it. The vehicle is a 2005 bluish-gray Chrysler 300 with California License Plate number 7UMD561.

Anyone with information about about the case or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact crime stoppers 209-521-4636.