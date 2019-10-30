Search is on for minimum-security inmate who walked away from Jamestown facility

Inmate Jason Stout walked away from the Sierra Conservation Center Baseline Conservation Camp in Tuolumne County on Wednesday morning.

Staff realized Jason Stout, 40, was missing when they did a count about 7 a.m. The camp building and grounds, on Peoria Flat Road, immediately were searched.

The Sierra Conservation Center Crisis Response Team, the Office of Correctional Safety, Cal Fire, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are helping look for Stout.

A news release describes him as white, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing orange prison clothing but may be in a gray sweat shirt and gray pants.

Stout was taken to the Tuolumne County facility in June 2014, from Los Angeles County, to serve a sentence of 12 years and eight months for first-degree burglary. He would have been eligible for parole in November 2021.

Anyone who sees Stout should contact 911 immediately. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Baseline Conservation Camp Lt. D. Fish at 209-984-4464.