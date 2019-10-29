Man assaulted because he called 911 for friend with medical need, Sonora police say

Cole Cranstoun

A Sonora man was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly beating up a man because he called 911 for a friend suffering a medical emergency.

At 4 a.m., Sonora Police were dispatched to Sonora Regional Medical Center, where a 30-year-old man was being treated for injuries sustained in an assault. He was struck in his head and face and lost consciousness during the assault, according to Sonora Police.

The victim told officers 21-year-old Cole Cranstoun assaulted him after he called 911 around 2 a.m. for a friend suffering a medical emergency because the call subsequently generated a response from law enforcement.

Police did not say why law enforcement responded to the call.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers located Cranstoun at his home on Stewart Street. He was found to be in possession of a fixed-blade knife concealed under his clothing.

Cranstoun was booked on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury, intimidating and threatening a witness, and for being in possession of a dirk or dagger. Cole is on felony probation for crimes of violence, so charges for violating probation are also being sought, according to Sonora Police.