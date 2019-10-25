Empire man arrested in killing of man found under Santa Fe Avenue bridge

An Empire man was arrested Thursday evening at his home in the 4800 block of Third Street on suspicion of killing a man whose body was found under the Santa Fe Avenue bridge.

Michael Roger Bruce, 56, was arrested for murder and conspiracy in the death of 58-year-old Roy Dale Ensey, according to Sgt. Josh Clayton. While the conspiracy charge suggests Bruce had an accomplice, Clayton said investigators would not say if anyone else is wanted.

Ensey, also of Empire, was found by constructor workers on Tuesday on the north side of the Tuolumne River, about a mile south of the town.

Investigators would also not say how Ensey died or if they know what motivated the killing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW