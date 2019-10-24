Sonora man arrested after mom reports messages soliciting sex from her child

Zachary Rehder of Sonora. Rehder was arrested for allegedly contacting a minor for sex. Tuolumne County Sheriff's Dept.

A 39-year-old Sonora man was arrested Wednesday after a mother discovered messages from him soliciting sex from her minor child, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The mother found the messages from Zachary Rehder on her child’s phone and social media accounts, according to Deputy Nicco Sandelin.

He would not say the age and gender of the victim or how long Rehder had been sending the messages. Sandelin did say Rehder and the victim were known to each other.

Rehder was contacted by sheriff’s deputies at his Sonora home and arrested subsequent to an interview with detectives on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the investigations unit at 209-533-2900.