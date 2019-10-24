Patterson sex offender accused of possessing child pornography

Wesley Pfister

A convicted sex offender living in Patterson was arrested Wednesday for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit photographs with a 15-year-old girl in Idaho.

Wesley Edison Pfister, 30, was arrested at his home in the 600 block of Berlin Way and booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography, contacting a minor for a sexual purpose and sending sexually explicit material to seduce a minor.

Patterson Police Services Detective Casey Cooper said Pfister met the victim during several trips over the summer to visit family in Caldwell, Idaho.

After returning to Patterson, Pfister and the victim continued to text each other and exchanged sexually explicit photographs, Cooper said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A family member of the victim reported the exchanges to Caldwell police recently and a detective there contacted Cooper. He said that detectives are also building a case against Pfister for his actions with the minor while he was in Idaho.

In 2010, Pfister was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor in Yavapai County, Arizona.