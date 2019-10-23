Man shot in west Modesto; suspects throw something from car before leaving

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting on Avalon Avenue in west Modesto.

A man was shot in the 1400 block of Avalon Avenue shortly after noon Wednesday. Authorities said the man, in his 50s, was across the street from his home when he was shot in a drive-by attack.

Deputies are looking for two suspects, described as black male adults, who were in a gray or black sports utility vehicle. Lt. Brandon Kiely said the vehicle is believed to have out-of-state license plates, possibly from Texas.

Witnesses said after the shooting, the SUV did a U-turn and someone dropped a duffel bag out of it before driving away. The large gray duffel bag sat in the street until deputies removed it.

Kiely said investigators wanted to preserve evidence before looking inside the bag.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kiely said the victim was in stable condition.

We will have more on this story later today.